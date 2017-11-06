Lewistown Man Held For Felony Burglary

According to a press release from David Parrish, Sheriff of Lewis County, on November 1, 2017, members of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested Staggerly Patterson, age 37, of Lewistown, Missouri on one count of Burglary in the First Degree, a class B felony.

Deputies responded to assist a Lewistown, Missouri resident who had caught Mr. Patterson inside his shed. Mr. Patterson is suspected of entering other properties in Lewistown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Jason Slater at the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Patterson remains lodged in the Lewis County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 cash only bond.

“All individuals arrested are allowed due process of law and all charging documents are allegations until proven in court.”