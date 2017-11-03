BILLIE MILLER

On November 2, 2017, Billie F. Miller died at home in Bethel, Missouri, surrounded by her loving family, after a faithful journey through illness. She was 61. A good and faithful servant of the Lord, she has fought the good fight, she has finished the race, she has kept the faith.

Born April 7, 1956 to Homer and Leta Gaus in Lewistown, Missouri, Billie was a 1974 graduate of Highland High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert, in 1976, graduated from Truman State Teachers’ College in 1978, and later earned her Master’s degree from Southwest Baptist University. Billie devoted her professional life to education and service to others as a parent educator, FACS and FCCLA instructor, and loving mother figure to the hundreds of students whose lives she touched.

Billie’s life was a testament to her love for Jesus and His love for the world. She never left a need unmet, selflessly giving of herself to serve her family, students, church, and community. She enjoyed her children and grandchildren, gardening, singing, and raising St. Bernard dogs. Her legacy lives on through the faith of her children and grandchildren and the impact she had on all who were privileged to know her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Homer Gaus; father-in-law, Robert D. Miller; brothers, Steven and Jimmy; and a grandson, Isaiah.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Robert Reed Miller; mother, Leta Coleman Gaus; mother-in-law, Jani Reed Miller (aka DaJee); sisters, Janice (Tommy) Cox, Norma Lloyd, Linda (Donnie) Hutcherson, Mary Jo Ehrlich, Susi (Tony) Job, Lesa (Tracy) Job, sisters-in-law, Sue Ann Gaus and Janee’ (Alan) Morgret; children, Crystal Miller Klauser, Rob (Gina) Miller, Daniel (Katie) Miller, children adopted in love, Lori Sparks (TyRee) Clay and Laura Murphy (Craig) Wilburn, grandchildren Hunter, Alexis, Elijah, Zayli, Zane, Eleanor, Zoe, and Marshall; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 5 from 2:00-6:00 pm at Coder Chapel in La Belle, Missouri. Funeral services will be Monday, November 6 at 10:30 am at Coder Chapel. Burial will be in La Belle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lewis County C-1 FACS department, Lewis County C-1 PAT department, or The Crossing Church Benevolence Fund are appreciated. Billie’s wish was that God be glorified through her struggle, so please honor her memory through acts of love and kindness to others.