Test Drive Turns Into Felony Arrests For Vehicle Tampering, Drug Possession

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Jacob Anthony Haage age 24 of Montrose, Lee County, Iowa, and Bonita Nicole Duncan age 37 of Keokuk, Lee County, Iowa. Haage was arrested on three felonies; they are Tampering with a motor vehicle 1st degree, Delivery of a controlled substance except, 35 grams or less of marijuana, Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine). Duncan was arrested on 2 felonies; they are Delivery of a controlled substance except, 35 grams or less of marijuana and Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine).

On October 30, 2017, Jacob Anthony Haage arrived at the Shottenkirk Car Smart in Fort Madison Iowa, and ask to test drive a black 2005 Cadillac Escalade. Management from the Fort Madison Shottenkirk Car Smart dealer ship later contacted the Fort Madison Police Department and reported Haage had test drove the vehicle but had not returned it 24 hours later.

The Fort Madison Police Department started an investigation and notified other local law enforcement agencies of the stolen vehicle and vehicle description.

On the evening of November 1, 2017, an officer with the Keokuk Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on Haage but he refused to stop, which lead to a pursuit into Clark County, Missouri.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Clark County Sheriff’s office at 2257 hours, and reported an officer with the Keokuk Police Department and a Lee County Deputy had just entered Clark County in pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Lee County then reported a few minutes later the vehicle stopped at 2259 hours, on East Taylor Street in Alexandria, Clark County, Missouri, and Haage exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Haage was located at 2300 hours, and detained until Clark County Deputies arrived at 2312. A white female passenger was later identified in the vehicle as Bonita Nicole Duncan.

Haage and Duncan were both placed under arrest at 2230 hours, and transported by Clark County Deputies to the Clark County Detention Center. Haage and Duncan were both booked in to the Clark County Detention Center on a 24 hour investigative hold, pending formal charges, in both Missouri and Iowa.

On the morning of November 2, 2017, Clark County Deputies conducted an inventory search at Brewer and Son’s in Kahoka. The search resulted in methamphetamine and drug related items commonly known to be used for distribution.

Clark County Sheriff

Shawn Webster