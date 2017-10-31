Safe Stop Trick-or-Treat in Edina on Halloween

By Echo Menges

The Knox County Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Safe Stop Trick-Or-Treat this Halloween, which will be on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. The event will take place at the Knox County Community Center in Edina, north of the Knox County Courthouse, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Those wishing to participate and hand out candy or other “treats” during the Safe Stop event may do so by showing up early and setting up at a table, which will be provided. Set up will begin at 3:00 p.m.

Businesses, organizations and individuals are welcome to come had out “treats” during the event. One group will be serving hot dogs.

Participants are welcome to bring table decorations and wear costumes for the occasion, which adds to the festivities, but isn't a requirement.

The Safe Stop event has steadily grown over the past several years as it has attracted more and more children. Last year approximately 350 children visited the event. Those planning to hand out “treats” during Safe Stop should plan for approximately 350+ trick-or-treaters.

Another place to trick-or-treat in Edina on Halloween is the Knox County Nursing Home.

Children are welcome to trick-or-treat at KCNH from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween. KCNH is located on Highway 6 East, across from the Knox County High School. Nursing home residents enjoy seeing the children all dressed up in their costumes and look forward to it every year.

Another Halloween attraction in Edina this year is the Haunted House at the K Zone on the south side of the Town Square. More information about the haunted house will be included in an upcoming edition of the newspaper.