CAROL COTTRELL

Carol W. Cottrell, 86 of Lewistown, Missouri passed away Saturday, October 28, 2017 at her home in Lewistown.

The daughter of Ralph E. and Beatrice Hesseltine Wilson was born on August 14, 1931 in Des Moines County, Iowa.

She was united in marriage to James R. Cottrell in 1950 at Monticello, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 10, 2017.

Carol worked at Prairie View Rest Home and then Country Aire Retirement Estates over the last 46 years. She loved to travel, work in the garden and spend time with her family.

She is survived by her six children, Luke Cottrell of Ewing, Mo., Winnie (Jerry) McKenzie of Lewistown, Mo., John (Carolyn) Cottrell of LaBelle, Mo., Frank (Gail) Cottrell of Canton, Mo., Brenda (Larry) White of LaGrange, Mo. and Daniel Cottrell of Lewistown, Mo.; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Woodruff of Glendale, California; and several nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, Marshall Wayne and Floyd Mark Cottrell, a daughter-in-law, Kathy Cottrell and a sister, Elizabeth Pollard.

Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Lewistown Cemetery in Lewistown, Missouri with Brother Frank Dohman officiating.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 12 noon until the time of services at Arnold’s Funeral Home in Lewistown.

Memorials may be made to the Country Aire Retirement Estates.

Honorary Pallbearers: Luke Cottrell, John Cottrell, Frank Cottrell and Daniel Cottrell.