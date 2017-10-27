James W. Bailey, age 69, of Alexandria, MO, passed away Monday, October 23, 2017 at his home.

Jim was born April 16, 1948 in Marcelline, MO, a son of James H. and Eileen M. Huttig Bailey.

Survivors include several cousins and his fiancé, Susan O’Shea.

He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.

Jim graduated from Kahoka High School and was a U. S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam war.

He was a former employee of Henniges and Campbell Trucking. He loved living on the Mississippi and fishing. He also enjoyed visiting with his friends and was an avid Cardinals fan.

Graveside services were held Friday, October 27, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at the National Cemetery in Keokuk with services conducted by Herman Blum Post # 192, American Legion and Ayer-Boatman Post # 4342, V.F.W. together with Missouri Military Honors Personnel.

Pallbearers were Dave Howell, Danny Colwell, Duck Gates, Randy Chumley, Buck Curfman and Carver Long.

Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka.

Memorials are suggested to the Alexandria Fire Department.