Shelby County Deputy Arrested

By Marlana Smith

A Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested in connection with an incident during a 2016 hunting trip in Colorado.

On Thursday, October 26, 2017, the Shelby County Herald received a tip that Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Kade Singleton, 25, of Bethel, was arrested on criminal charges.

According to court documents, this case has been under investigation for a little over year.

“All I am going to say is he was arrested and posted bond,” said Shelby County Sheriff Dennis Perrigo.

When asked for more details about the arrest Perrigo said, “Call the Conservation Agent.”

When we tried to obtain a mugshot of Singleton from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, we were told to, “Call the Conservation (Department).”

According to court documents filed in San Miguel County, Colorado, nine criminal charges have been filed against Singleton. Singleton is charged with one Class 5 felony count of taking wildlife and detaching the bull elk head and antlers with intent to abandon the carcass, one Class 5 felony count of unlawfully killing and abandoning wildlife, two counts of hunting wildlife outside of an established season, two counts of unlawfully taking wildlife, unlawfully failing to reasonably attempt to care for and provide for human consumption of edible portions of bull elk, and unlawfully failing to reasonably attempt to care for and provide for human consumption of edible portions of cow elk.

Singleton’s bond was set at $10,000.

This case was filed on October 19, 2017, in the Seventh Judicial District in the State of Colorado.

More details will be released when they become available.