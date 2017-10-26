JODIE SCHLEPPHORST

Dr. Jodie Anthony Schlepphorst, age 88, of Kirksville, Missouri passed away Tuesday, October 24, 2017, in the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, Missouri.

He was born in Memphis, Missouri, on October 24, 1929 the oldest son of John and Gertrude Schlepphorst.

On November 26, 1953 in Edina, Missouri, he was united in marriage to Isabella Louise “Sis” Schlepphorst.

Surviving are his seven children, Katheryn L. Williams and her husband, Richard Williams of Columbia, Missouri, Douglas A. Schlepphorst and his wife, Jeannie of Clearwater, Florida, J. Michael Schlepphorst and his wife De Lyce Schlepphorst of Houston, Texas, Susan M. Troester and her husband, Steve of Overland Park, Kansas, Judy A. Troester and her husband Scott Troester of Overland Park, Kansas, Dr. John Schlepphorst and his wife Tracy of Quincy, Illinois, Ann L. Burrows and her husband, Christopher of Eureka, Missouri; sixteen grandchildren, Courtney Williams, Morgan Williams Parker, Drake Schlepphorst, Emily Schlepphorst, Will Schlepphorst, Joe Troester, Max Troester, Anne Troester, Brock Troester, Taylor Troester, Alyssa Schlepphorst, Melanie Schlepphorst, Emma Schlepphorst, Ella Burrows, Katelyn Burrows and Matthew Burrows; three great grandchildren, Ellie, Reagan and Jack Parker; two brothers and a sister, John “Jack” Schlepphorst and wife Mary, Kirksville, Missouri, Tom Schlepphorst, Springfield, Illinois, Ginger Cahalan and husband Don of Leawood, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Isabella Louise “Sis” Brown Schlepphorst; parents, John H. Schlepphorst and Gertrude S. Delaney Schlepphorst.

He attended school in Memphis and Edina, Missouri, and upon graduation joined the Merchant Marines. He served in the Navy, then attended Kirksville State Teachers College followed by Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. He continued his affiliation with KCOM and sharing his passion for medicine by providing externships for medical students. He had practices in Frederickstown, Missouri, Canton, Missouri and Kirksville, Missouri, where he was beloved by his patients for 40 years. He enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren everything from baiting a hook to playing golf, as well as, inspiring a love of learning and instilling a strong work ethic. He was a life-long learner and perseverance was his mantra.

Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 at the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Kirksville. Arrangements under the direction of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home