Clark County Sheriff, MSHP Execute Search Warrants, Make Felony Arrests

Jared Scobee

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Jared Ross Scobee age 36 of Kahoka, Clark County, Missouri. Scobee was arrested on six felonies, they are Delivery of a controlled substance except, 35 grams or less of marijuana, manufacturing a controlled substance, Possession of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana, Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) Unlawful use of a weapon - subsection 11- possesses weapon and a felony controlled substance, and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.

On the evening of October 24, 2017 the Clark County Sheriff’s Office assisted by The Missouri State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at the Jared Scobee’s residence located at 24711 County Road 134 Kahoka, Clark County, Missouri. This search warrant followed an extensive investigation by the Clark County Sheriff's Office, The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the North Missouri Drug Task Force. The search resulted in the seizure of cultivated marijuana along with a considerable amount of processed and packaged marijuana.

Jared Scobee was arrested on October 24, 2017, and is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $50,000.00 cash only bond.

Gilbert Scobee

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Gilbert Ray Scobee age 59 of Alexandria Missouri. Scobee was arrested on four felonies, they are Delivery of a controlled substance except, 35 grams or less of marijuana, manufacturing a controlled substance, Possession of a controlled substance, except 35 grams or less of marijuana, and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.

On the evening of October 24, 2017 the Clark County Sheriff’s Office assisted by The Missouri State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at Gilbert Scobee’s residence located at127 South Mulberry Street, Alexandria, Clark County, Missouri. This search warrant followed an extensive investigation by the Clark County Sheriff's Office, The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the North Missouri Drug Task Force. The search resulted in the seizure of cultivated marijuana along with a considerable amount of processed and packaged marijuana.

Gilbert Scobee was arrested on October 24, 2017, and is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a $50,000.00 cash only bond.

I would like to thank the citizens of this community that are helping with information, to make Clark County a better place to live, raise our children and work.

Clark County Sheriff

Shawn Webster