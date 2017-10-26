Area Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire In Peaksville

On Thursday afternoon, October 27, at approximately 1:30 several local Clark County fire departments, including Revere, Clark County Rural and Wayland Volunteer, responded to a structure fire in Peaksville. It appears the structure was a garage, although we have not confirmed that with officials at this time.

The Revere fire department was recalled to the scene at approximately 5pm. More details to follow.

