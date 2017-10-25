RONALD WEATHERLY

Ronald E. Weatherly, 67 of LaBelle, Missouri passed away Monday, October 23, 2017 at his home in LaBelle.

The son of James and Marie Shepard Weatherly was born December 12, 1949 at Marshalltown, Iowa.

Ronald attended the Heartland Community Church. He worked as a truck mechanic for over 30 years and drove a semi-truck until his retirement. He enjoyed being outdoors, tending to flower gardens and watching the animals.

He was united in marriage to Melissa Butler and to this union two daughters were born, Katie (Brian) Councilman of Graham, North Carolina and Amber Weatherly of Bethel, Mo. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Michael and Ashley Councilman, Keaton, Colvin, Coleton and Lola Weatherly; three brothers, Merle (Marge) Weatherly of Eldora, Ia., Don (Cathy) Weatherly of Beaman, Ia. And Rich (Pam) Weatherly of Downing, Mo.; and several nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two siblings in infancy, James and Roselle Weatherly, and his former wife, Melissa Ann Weatherly.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Heartland Christian College Legacy Building in rural Bethel, Missouri with Pastor Kris Palmer officiating.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of services at the Heartland Christian College Legacy Building.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements are with Arnold’s Funeral Home in Lewistown, Missouri.