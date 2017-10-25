RACHEL MORRIS

Rachel Ann Morris, 19, of Queen City, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 23, 2017, in the Northeast Regional Medical Center following a car accident.

The daughter of Randy and Sara Morris she was born September 22, 1998, in Kirksville. She grew up in the Queen City area and attended the Schuyler County R-I Schools, graduating with the class of 2017 where she was named Salutatorian. Rachel was a member of the National Honor Society, FBLA, FCCLA, Student Council, a mentor, and was Senior Class president. She was a prom queen candidate her senior year.

She was very active in sports and was very good at them. She played varsity basketball all four years of high school. She excelled at Track and medaled at State all four years. The 4x100 and 4x200 team she was a part of set a new school record for Schuyler R-I and the 4x400 team went to the state track meet her senior year. She held the Tri-Rivers high jump record. Rachel won the state high jump championship in May 2017.

Rachel was attending Truman University’s School of Nursing and was also a member of the Truman Women’s Track Team.

She is survived by her parents Randy and Sara, two sisters, Lauren and Jacie of the home, grandparents Richard and Carol Western of Queen City, Forrest and Jeanna Morris of Stanberry, Mo., and Joyce Davison of Holt Summit, Mo. She is also survived by her boyfriend Nathaniel Wheeler of Lancaster, Mo., Uncles John David Western of Paxton, Illinois, Russell Morris and wife Linda of Cameron, Mo., Ryan Morris and wife Anne of Kansas City, Mo., and Justin Davison of Holt Summit, Mo., her Aunt Ashley Johnson and husband Glen of Edina, Mo., and cousins Kenna, Ethan, Ava, Addison, and Kristi Morris, Kinsley Johnson, and Gavin and Paisley Davison. She is also survived by special friends, Charles and Tammy Wheeler, Megan Haley, Beth and Matt Haley and many, many more as well as her special puppy, Ellie.

Rachel was a lover of books and always had one with her no matter where she went. She was beautiful, generous, kind hearted and hard working. She managed the food stand for the Little League ball teams while in high school and since graduating had been working part time at Casey’s in Queen City.

She was a member of the Queen City Christian Church where she was very active.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 27, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. in the Schuyler County R-I High School Gymnasium with Pastor Steve Long officiating. Burial will be in the Queen City Cemetery with Russell Morris, Ryan Morris, John David Western, Justin Davison, Charles Wheeler, and Glen Johnson as pallbearers and Matt Haley, Nathaniel Wheeler, Brad Worth, Nick Wooldrik, Mike Oberman, and Thomas Kirkland as honorary bearers.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday (October 26, 2017) from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Schuyler County R-I High School Gymnasium.

Memorials are suggested to a scholarship in Rachel’s name for a Schuyler Track Athlete or a memorial for her sisters’ college education.

Arrangements, are under direction of the Dooley Funeral Home, Queen City, MO.