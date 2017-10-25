Ewing Woman Charged With Two Class D Felonies

MEGAN D. OENNING

According to a press release from the LCSO, on October 24, 2017, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office arrested Megan Danielle Oenning, age 25, of 2035 County Road 110, Ewing, Missouri on one count of misapplication of funds of financial institution, a class D felony and one count of making false entries in records of a financial institution, also a class D felony.

In August of 2017, the Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation regarding the internal theft of approximately $15,000 from the United State Bank, Ewing branch over the course of several months. Miss Oenning was employed as a teller at that time. She is not alleged to have taken any funds from customer accounts.

Miss Oenning remains lodged in the Lewis County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash only bond.

The charges for which Megan Oenning has been arrested are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt.