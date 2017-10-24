Haunted House in Edina Friday and Saturday Night, Oct. 27 and 28

Edina, MO - If you're looking for a bone chilling, blood curdling, scream-your-head-off experience this Halloween season, don't miss the Haunted House at the K-Zone on the historic Edina Town Square this Friday and Saturday night, October 27 and 28, 2017, from 8pm to 11pm.

The batting cages inside The K-Zone have been redone to house a winding maze of thrills and chills by owner Mike O'Haver and his family.

Anyone brave enough to enter can scream their way through the entire first and second floor of the building. It is one of the longest buildings on south side of the Square known to locals as the "old Dabney Store", which was built at the turn of the century.

Children under ten-years-old will not be permitted to enter the haunted house, because of graphic depictions.

"I'm going to let my son go through, because he's been helping and really wants to do it, but I think he could have trouble sleeping for a few nights afterward," said Mike O'Haver, who is also a teacher and coach at the Knox County R-1 School District. "As a parent, I think younger than about fourth grade is too young to come through."

O'Haver opened The K-Zone in 2016 to give youth a place to practice baseball and softball throughout the year.

"We've done a fundraiser every year to help keep the lights on and pay some of the overhead. Kids don't have to pay anything to use the facility," said O'Haver.

O'Haver and his wife Stacy, sister Tammy, and other volunteers have been working hard throughout the month to design and build the haunted house. A lot of attention has been paid to the details, which converge on a single theme - to scare the wits out of people.

"When the O'Havers do something, we go all the way," said O'Haver.

The K-Zone Haunted House will only be open for two nights on the south side of the Edina Town Square across Highway 6 from the Knox County Courthouse (308 E. Lafayette St., Edina, MO 63537). Admission is $10 per person. Groups of four are $25 and groups of six are $30. All of the money raised will be used to keep the facility open and free of charge to the local youth who use it.

All haunted house goers are advised: Enter at your own risk.