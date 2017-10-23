William C. Ringenberg, 83 of Kahoka, MO died Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, IA.

He was born September 12, 1934 in Illinois.

On December 25, 1976 he was united in marriage to Sandra Young in Kahoka, MO. She preceded him in death on March 22, 2014.

William was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He enjoyed woodworking and studying law.

William is survived by several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services. Burial with military rites will be in the Keokuk National Cemetery at a later date.

Vigen Memorial Home in Kahoka, MO is assisting the family with arrangements.

