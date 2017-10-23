Terry Allen Briggs, Sr. 69, of Kahoka died Friday, October 20, 2017 at his home in Kahoka.

He was born March 28, 1948 the son of Dallas and Betty Allen Briggs. On August 21, 1966 he was united in marriage to Sharon Starr. They later divorced.

Terry had been employed with Steel Castings and Goldie Sawmill. Most recently he had been employed with Architectural Systems Inc. in Granby, MO until his health failed.

Terry had a passion for steel fabricating. He enjoyed looking at different structures and figuring them out and redesigning them to make them better. He also enjoyed woodworking.

He was a member of the Faith Worship Center in Aurora, MO.

He is survived by a son, Terry Briggs, Jr. and his wife Debra of Wayland, a daughter, Shelly Thurman and her husband Steve of Kahoka, eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, one brother, John Briggs and his companion Linda of Wayland along with many nieces, nephews and his family at the Faith Worship Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an uncle, Pete Allen and a nephew, BJ Briggs.

A gathering of remembrance will be held Friday, November 3 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Vigen Memorial Home in Kahoka with the family meeting with friends at that time. Graveside services will be a later date at the Frazee Cemetery.

On–line condolences may be made to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com