Gordon Lee Daggs, age 45, of Hannibal formerly of Lewistown, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

He was born in Quincy, Illinois, on November 13, 1971, the son of Roger Gordon Daggs and Karen Sue Sparrow. Gordon was a graduate of Highland High School. He had been employed with D & S Cleaning Service in Bloomington, Illinois, and was presently living in Hannibal, Missouri. He enjoyed his pit bull dogs and in his earlier years enjoyed singing.

Surviving are his mother and step father, Karen Sue (Bennie) Dodd of Hannibal, Missouri, his grandmother Betty Daggs of Ewing, Missouri, and numerous cousins. Gordon was preceded in death by his father, maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather.

Memorial services will be held 2 P.M. Friday, October 20, 2017, in the Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle, Missouri. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services with Reverend Ted Middleton officiating for the services. Musical selections will be Go Rest High On That Mountain and Angel.

Memorials may be made to Blessing Hospital Cancer Center. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, MO, 63447.