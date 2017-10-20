DALE MESECHER

Dale L. Mesecher, 85, of Burlington, Iowa, died Thursday, October 12, 2017 at his home.

Born on October 8, 1932 in Media, Illinois, Dale was the son of Arthur and Garnet (Clark) Mesecher. He married Shirley A. Holdren Forquer on November 21, 1973, in Baring, Missouri.

Dale worked for the US Borax and Dial Corporation for 23 years, retiring in 1994.

He was an Army veteran, serving in the Korean Conflict.

He attended Sunnyside Baptist Church and was a member of VFW Posts #9162 and #10102. He enjoyed life.

Survivors include his children; Jill Ann Atkins of Jackson, Missouri, Danny Mesecher of Indiana, Larry (Sue) Forquer of Bismark, Arkansas, Debra Kay Prensoil of Ravena, Ohio, Terry Forquer and Linda Tampio both of Burlington; ten grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Stanley Forquer; and three brothers, Harry, Dean and Gail.

The service for Mr. Mesecher was held Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at Lunning Chapel with Pastor Larry Dodds officiating and the Burlington Area Veterans Honor Guard conducting military rites. Interment was Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Greensburg, Missouri. A memorial has been established for the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.