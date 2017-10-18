PENNY DICKAS

In her final days, Penny, age 77, was blessed to be surrounded by many of those that she loved the most; her four children, twin sister and other family members. Born May 18, 1940, to Helen Hinkson and Clarence Douglas Green in St. Charles, Missouri, Penny spent her summers at her grandmother, May Hinkson’s family homestead in LaBelle, Missouri, a place she revered throughout her life as “home.” Outside of LaBelle, her formative years were spent in East Lansing, Michigan, where she graduated with honors from Michigan State. Later she earned her master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin – Superior while also raising her children. She loved to garden, play bridge, write poetry, create unique original recipes, and play Shanghai with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed filling her free time with crafting projects that involved recyclables and was most proud of her “greenart” jewelry- which she freely shared with friends and family. A book of her poems, Lyrics for a Lady Bug, was published in 2013 under her pen name, Pen Douglas; an accomplishment she was especially proud of. During her lifetime she made her home in Superior, Wisconsin, and lived her later years in the Georgia mountains and College Station, Texas. She had a kind and generous heart and will be missed.

Penny is survived by her children; Helene McClanahan (William), Virginia Ford (John), Doug Dickas (Lisa) and Jennifer Flavell (Wayne), twin sister; Jennifer Green Harvey, Grandchildren; Kathryn and Jessica Blowers, Maggie and Eli Ford, James, Thomas and Braden Dickas and Gabrielle Flavell, nephew: Zane Harvey (Emily) and niece; Marianne Harvey.

Penny was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harvey and May (Northcutt) Hinkson and great-grandparents, Dr. James Robert and Ella Lee (Houser) Northcutt.

A celebration of Penny’s life and burial will take place at the LaBelle Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017. Coder Funeral Chapel in LaBelle is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be dedicated in Penny’s name to Hospice Brazos Valley, http://www.hospicebrazosvalley.org