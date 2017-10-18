MARGE WENNEKER

Marge Wenneker, 71 of Lewistown, Missouri passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

The daughter of Harry and Margaret Wilson Forsythe, Marge was born on June 17, 1946 at Terre Haute, Indiana.

She united in marriage to Ralph Wenneker on October 26, 1976, at the Park United Methodist Church in Lewistown, Missouri.

Marge was of the Methodist faith. She cooked for many Lewistown restaurants over the years and at Country Aire Retirement Estates. She also worked and enjoyed milking cows at Sharpe Land and Cattle. She liked to tend to flowers and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband Ralph Wenneker of Lewistown, Missouri; children, Jim (Rebecca) Kincaid of Royce City, Texas, Tony Kincaid of Kahoka, Mo., Mary Jane Kincaid of Knox City, Mo., Amy Gaus of Canton, Mo., David (Ashley) Wenneker of Palmyra, Mo., Paul Wenneker of Lewistown, Mo. and Samantha Wenneker of Lewistown, Mo.; fifteen grandchildren, Heather, Brandon and Haley Kincaid, Kayla Miller, Maggie Harker, Tawny Gaus, Lindsey, Jake, Brayden, Brantley, Brody and Blakely Wenneker, Olivia and Ella Wenneker and Ira Wottman; three great-grandchildren, Gabi, Briley & Natalie Miller; and several nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two grandsons, Mike Cohen and Thomas R. Wenneker; and a brother, Robert Forsythe.

Graveside funeral services and burial were held Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the Lewistown Cemetery with Pastor Lance Bonnell officiating with Jim Kincaid, Tony Kincaid, David Wenneker, Paul Wenneker, Jake Wenneker and Brayden Wenneker as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Lewistown Cemetery Association.