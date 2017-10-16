Robert Gale Cole, age 82, of Montrose, IA, formerly of Medill, MO, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2017, in the Montrose Health Center in Montrose, IA.

Robert was born July 12, 1935 at Medill, MO, the son of Harold and Velma Briggs Cole.

He was united in marriage to Darlene Gregory and they were the parents of Robert and Gregory, Becky and Tammy. He later married Shirley Walker and were parents of Lydia, and Rosa.

Survivors include one son, Gregory (Elizabeth) Cole of Netcong, NJ; three daughters, Becky Tillotson of Yuma, AZ, Tammy (Randy) Stemick of Granite Falls, WA and Rosa (Josh) Murillo of Fort Madison, IA; twelve grandchildren; several great grandchildren; as well as other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Robert Leslie Cole; and, a daughter, Lydia Cole. Lydia had been his loving caretaker until her death four years ago.

Bob retired from Kayser Steel Mill in Fontano, CA, and returned to Medill where he enjoyed spending time caring for his farm animals. He was a member of the former Clark Co. Moose Lodge. Bob enjoyed traveling, and was a Nascar fan and Dallas Cowboys fan.

A graveside service was held Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Kahoka Cemetery with Pastor Ray Gilbert officiating.

Memorials may be made to the family.

