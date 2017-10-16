Local Group of Mennonites Helping Cleanup Storm Damage in Knox County – FREE of CHARGE

A local group of Mennonites working through Weaverland Disaster Service is helping local residents cleanup after Saturday’s storm, which tore large branches from trees and pushed trees over during high winds.

Edina, Hurdland and other areas in Knox County were littered with debris following the storm.

This group is offering their services free of charge. They are willing to remove the debris or cut it up for firewood and leave it on site.

This if for anybody that needs help.

Anyone interested is asked to please call Raymond Burkholder at (660)341-4013.

 

