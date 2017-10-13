Harry Lee Durflinger

Harry Lee Durflinger, 84, of Greentop, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday (October 11, 2017) at his home.

Born August 11, 1933 in Ottumwa, Iowa, Harry was the son of the late George Oliver and Garnet Erma (Davidson) Durflinger. On October 19, 1952 Harry married Cecelia Failyer and to this union six children were born. On July 20, 1979 in Lancaster, Missouri, Harry was united in marriage to Betty Jane Webb and to this union one son was born.

Harry is survived by his wife Betty of thirty-eight years; two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Linda Durflinger of Hedrick, IA, and Greg and Judy Durflinger of Greentop, MO; four daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl and Jim Hinckley of Fairfield, IA, Cindy and Jerry Morrow of Bloomfield, IA, Carol and Tony Heitzig of Jerseyville, IL, and Susanne and Paul Albert of Kyle, TX; two brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Marlene Durflinger of Ottumwa, IA, and Phillp and Sandra Durflinger of Agency, IA; one sister, Louise Boyd of Ottumwa, IA; fourteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, a numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Robert Lee Durflinger; one grandson, Martin Lee Durflinger; two brothers, George Oliver and Lloyd Durflinger, and one sister, Mary Jones.

Harry was a graduate from Agency High School in Agency, Iowa, with the Class of 1952. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Early Harry began farming and was a livestock dealer until he later owned and operated Kirksville Livestock Market twenty-nine years having his first sale on Labor Day in 1979. At the time of his death, Harry was still part owner and very active at the Kirksville Livestock Market.

Harry loved working especially with his black cattle. He will be remembered for never meeting a stranger, always helping people out and always having a deal for someone. For years Harry supported local 4-H and FFA organizations in Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri and was a member of the Kirksville Moose Lodge.

Harry was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather and provider for his family and will be sadly missed.

Public visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. Friday, (October 13, 2017) with family receiving friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, (October 14, 2017) at Travis-Noe Funeral Home with Pastor Darrell Draper officiating. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Highland Park Cemetery in Kirksville.

Pallbearers will be Jacob Heitzig, Joseph Heitzig, Adam Heitzig, Marcus Durflinger, Spencer Albert, Collin Albert. Andy Noe, and Chad Morrow. Honorary pallbearers will be Gail Scott, Joe Noe, Don Stickle, John Cook, David Perkins,CKaleb Randolph, Carroll Hill and David Moore.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Harry Durflinger may be made to the American Heart Association or to our local D.A.V. and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.