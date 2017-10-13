Grace Elizabeth (Hayden) Mooney, 88, of Kahoka, Missouri, youngest daughter of Martha Jane (Christy) and Emmitt Eugene Hayden and wife to Joseph Sampson Mooney succumbed to a massive stroke at her home in Lake Wales, Florida surrounded by her family on October 1, 2017.

Grace is survived by her two sons, Jo Dean and Willis Eugene; daughters-in-law Patti and Alison; grandchildren Brian Joseph, DeAnn Elizabeth, Kyle Brandon, and Shannon Ashlie; sister-in-law LeihAnn Hayden; sister-in-law Mildred Syferd; and many loving great grandchildren, great-great grandchild, nieces, nephews and extended family. Grace was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend to all.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Loretta Jean Mooney; two brothers, James K. Hayden and Everett E. Hayden; three sisters, Mrs. Lucille Parsons, Mrs. Francis Nooning and Miss Marie Hayden.

On January 1st, 1947 Grace married her high school sweetheart Joseph Sampson Mooney. Both were graduates of Kahoka High School. They remained sweethearts for 67 years, until Joseph’s death. Grace enjoyed sewing and crocheting, along with many other arts & crafts. During the Vietnam War Grace served as an Ammunitions Processing Agent at the Joliet, Illinois Army Ammunitions plant. Grace’s philosophy was “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you!” As a result, she was always extending a helping hand to anyone in need. She was an inspiration to all. Grace will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

There will be a private interment ceremony at the Peaksville, Missouri Cemetery at a future date. Grace will be laid to rest with her sweetheart Joseph Mooney and their little angel Loretta Jean.

A special thank you goes to Debra Robbins of Lake Wales, for her loving care and support over the past three years during Grace’s illness. Also thank you to the J.L. Locke Cremation Services for handling all the arrangements.