Three Lewis County Residents Arrested on Felony Drug Charges

According to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff's Office on October 5, 2017, members of the Canton Police Department, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and the NEMO Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 200 N. 4th Street. Apt. 2, Canton, Missouri. Upon investigation, officers located illegal drugs (prescription medication) and drug paraphernalia. Subsequent to this search, three individuals have been arrested. They include:

Gage R. Blalock, age 17, of Canton, Missouri who was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony. He remains lodged in the Lewis County Jail in lieu of a $10,000.00 cash only bond.

Sidney M. James, age 20, of Canton, Missouri who was charged with delivery of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, a class E felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony. She remains lodged in the Lewis County Jail in lieu of a $15,000.00 cash only bond.

Andrew W. Parks, age 19, of Canton, Missouri who was charged with delivery of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, a class E felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony. He remains lodged in the Lewis County Jail in lieu of a $15,000.00 cash only bond.