Lewistown Man Injured In Auto Accident

According to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 37 year-old Jeffrey C. Smith of Lewistown, Missouri, was moderately injured on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at 3:50 p.m., in Lewis County, when the 1998 Toyota Camry he was driving eastbound on Highway 6 at Tolona, Missouri, was hit head on by a hydroplaning 2013 Infinity driven by a Kirksville woman.

Eighteen year-old Natalie F. Halma who was reported to be wearing a safety device received only minor injuries when her Infinity hydroplaned and travelled into the path of Smith's Camry. Smith was reported to not have been wearing a safety device.

Both vehicles received extensive damage and were towed from the scene by Roberts Garage of Ewing. Others assisting the MSHP at the scene included the Lewis County Sheriff Department and the Ewing Fire and Rescue.