Robert "Bob" Henry Davis, 77 of Alexandria, MO died Friday, October 6, 2017 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.

He was born September 14, 1940 and was adopted in 1947 to Albert (Smokey) and Mary Ellen Bird Davis. On December 10, 1961 he was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Kaneer Davis in Hamilton, IL. She survives.

Other survivors include five children, Randall Leonard Chumbley of Keokuk, Robert Lee Davis of Dora, MO, Letha Mae Davis Soper of Alexandria, MO, Albert Louis Davis of Alexandria, MO and Keith Alan Davis (Sabina) of Kahoka, MO, special "son" , Carver Long of Alexandria, MO several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, seven sisters, Anna May Hoursher Wilper of Crystal Rivers, FL, Juanita Shelton (James) of Quincy, IL, Sarah Lewis of Kahoka, MO, Mary Lou Rennaker, Mary McKay of Kentucky, Susie Smith (Larry) of Keokuk and Judy Murphy (Barry) of Kahoka, MO, two brothers, Gary Mahler and Carl Wayne Davis (Charlotte) of St. Patrick, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Ernest Gilmore Rennaker, Albert Lee Davis, Mervel Glenn Davis and Robert Eugene (Broadway) Burke Davis and two sisters, Letha May Gilmore and Lucille Shipe.

Bob had been the owner and operator of Bob's Demolition in Alexandria, MO until his retirement in 1994. He had served as the Mayor of Alexandria and also the Alexandria City Marshall for many years.

Bob was of the Baptist faith.

Bob enjoyed to play cards, dice games and Bingo and visit with his friends at McDonalds. He also enjoyed hunting deer. Bob always had a large vegetable garden and sold his produce.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday at the Frazee Cemetery in rural Alexandria, MO with Pastor Wes Davis officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk with family meeting with friends at that time.

