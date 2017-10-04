George Edward Boyer, age 89, of LaGrange, Missouri, passed away Sunday morning October 1st, 2017, in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born September 14, 1928 in LaGrange, a son of Harrison and Daisy Bauer Boyer. He married Marilyn Joyce Wolfmeyer on February 23, 1952 in LaGrange. She preceded him in death on June 16, 2010.

George retired from Central Stone after many years. He was a life long member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in LaGrange. George was also a Board Member of Union Township Drainage District for many years.

Survivors include his four children; Donnie (Cindy) Boyer of Quincy, IL, Mike (Angie) Boyer of LaGrange, MO, Darla (John) Stubenrouch of Ogallaga, NE, and Shirley Perry of Cambria, WI; brothers-in-law, Wayne Maples of LaGrange and Henry (Thelma) Feldkamp of Canton; his grandsons, Jeremy (Heather) Boyer, Josh Boyer, Alex (Danna) Perry, August (Beth) Perry, Dan (Monica) Stubenrouch, and Sam (Jennifer) Stubenrouch, Trevor Rossmiller and Travis (Brenna) Rossmiller; his granddaughters, Elizabeth Boyer, Lindsey Boyer, Laura (Jason) Shaw, Ashley Boyer and Brandy (Tony) Rocchio. Also surviving are his great grandchildren, Jonathan Boyer, Alec Baker, Genevieve Baker, Maya Shaw, Miriam Shaw, Savannah Shaw, Henry Perry, Adrienne Arther and Noah Rossmiller. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, his parents, Harrison and Daisy Boyer, his mother and father-in-law, Michael and Anna Wolfmeyer, his sister and brother-in-law, Oma Lee & Jim Barker, his brother and sister-in-law Harrison and Dorothy Boyer and son-in-law, Tim Perry.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 9, 2017 at 11:00a.m. at the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in LaGrange, MO with Rev. Jacob Hercamp officiating. Burial will be in Mark’s Cemetery in LaGrange. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 8, 2017 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange.

The family suggest memorials be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Pallbearers will be : Jeremy Boyer, Josh Boyer, Jonathan Boyer, Alex Perry, August Perry, Dan Stubenrouch, Sam Stubenrouch, Trevor Rossmiller and Travis Rossmiller.

Honorary Pallbearers will be: Elizabeth Boyer, Lindsey Boyer, Laura Shaw, Ashley Boyer, Brandy Rocchio.