BILLY RAY “BILL” STAUFFER

Bill Stauffer age 75, passed away Monday, October 2, 2017 at his home in Edina, Missouri.

Bill was born June, 25, 1942 in Quincy, Illinois, to Sylber Ray “Shorty” and Gladys Eleanor Summy Stauffer. Bill attended grade school in Liberty Illinois, until 6th grade when he moved to Taylor, Missouri. He graduated from Palmyra High School in 1961. Bill then attended the Missouri Auction School in Kansas City, Missouri. He was fond of saying that never a week went by that he did not make his tuition back by auctioneering or sales.

He married Deloris McGlothlin on December 7, 1963. Survivors include, his wife, “Dee”; sons, Michael (Tracy), Marcus and friend LaDonna Sears; daughter, Ann-Marie Stauffer; sisters, Janet Sue Yager of Quincy, Illinois, Joyce Robertson (Jim) of Kirksville, Missouri, and Nancy Schlichting (Darrel) of Troy, Missouri; his Pride and Joy, granddaughter, Katelyn and step-grandchildren, Lance Genenbacher, Amber Genenbacher, and Cara Genenbacher; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bill was engaged in the trucking industry with his father and at one time the Stauffer Truck Lines ran 100 semi’s nationwide. After moving to the Knox Co. area, he farmed and then owned and operated The Edina Livestock Market. After “Retirement” Bill order bought cattle, returned to hauling cattle, and assisting at the Edina Livestock Sales.

Bill grew up attending The Methodist Church he proudly auctioned and attended the Mt. Olivet Lords Acre Sale for 58 years.

Bill was a member of the Tri County Buffalo Rangers, an honorary member of the Palmyra Young Farmers, a past member of the Knox County School Board. He was the recipient of the Friends of 4-H award and the University of Missouri 4-H Leadership award. Bill was instrumental in reorganizing the Knox Co 4-H/FFA Livestock Sales and helped start and create the Knox County Corn Festival.

Bill was a member of the Ainad Shriner’s Temple of St. Louis, Missouri. He was also a Masonic Member of the Greensburg Lodge #414, Greensburg, Missouri.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home from 4:00-8:00 pm.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, 2017, at the Hudson–Rimer Funeral Home, Edina, Missouri.

Memorials are suggested to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or the Knox County 4-H Council. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO 63537.

On line condolences may be left at www.hudsonrimerfh.com