Dorothy R. Mesecher, age 92, of Kahoka, MO, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 25, 2017 at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka where she had made her home for the past two and a half years.

Dorothy was born July 1, 1925 at Fall Creek, IL, one of eleven children of Charles W. and Sarah Frances Elizabeth Denum Brewer.

She was united in marriage to William N. Mesecher on January 3, 1946 at Wapello, IA. He preceded her in death on October 28, 2000.

Survivors include three children: Harold Mesecher (Dorothy Darnell) of Muscatine, IA, Robert (Claudine) Mesecher of Kirksville, MO and Arlene (Leslie) Heinze of Kahoka, MO; grandchildren: Jamie Sue Butner of North Carolina, Jamie Mesecher of Fort Madison, IA, Mandy (Larry) Cole of Canton, MO, Matthew (Holly) Heinze of Kahoka, MO and Christina (James) Shanks of Ackworth, IA; great-grandchildren: Jay Mesecher of Macon, MO, Emma Rae Mesecher of Muscatine, IA, Nathan Butner of North Carolina, Alicia Mesecher of San Antonio, TX, Claire Cole of Canton, MO, Clayton and Lauryn Heinze of Kahoka, MO and Kaylee and Alexia Shanks of Ackworth, IA; brother and sisters-in-law: Wilbur Mesecher of Burlington, IA, Margaret Hartsock of Prescott Valley, AZ, Walter Jones of Hamilton, IL and Mary Mesecher of Kansas; as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two grandsons, Harold Eugene Mesecher, Jr. and Jeffrey Scott Mesecher; six brothers: Charlie, Raymond, Jeff, George, Jessie and Kenneth; and four sisters: Hazel, Jeanette, Janie and Beulah.

Prior to her marriage, Dorothy was employed by Lomax Tomato Co. Together, she and Bill owned a grocery store in Disco, IL. The majority of her employment was in local restaurants where she was well known for her excellent cooking skills and friendliness and wit.

Her favorite job was being a farm wife and homemaker for her husband and children. She loved caring for them and cooking her special meals, most without recipes. They especially loved her homemade noodles and pies.

Dorothy loved people and stayed very active in her life. She was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary and proudly sold many poppies. She loved to play dominoes with her grandkids, play cards, drink coffee with her many friends, and participate in the events at the nursing home. She was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Kahoka and especially enjoyed the Young at Heart activities. She was Baptised on January 1, 2012 at the Bible Baptist Church at the age of 86.

Funeral services were held Friday, September 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at

Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka with Pastor Glen Yoder officiating. Special music was “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” and “I Wanna Stroll Over Heaven”.

Pallbearers were Harold Mesecher, Robert Mesecher, Leslie Heinze, Christina Shanks, Mandy Cole, and Matthew Heinze.

Burial was in the National Cemetery in Keokuk, IA.

Visitation was held at Wilson Funeral Home after 9 a.m. Friday with family receiving friends from 10 a.m. until time of services.

Memorials were suggested to the Clark County Nursing Home Activity Fund or the Bible Baptist Church.

