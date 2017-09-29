Convicted Child Predator Arrested in Kirksville for Sexual Exploitation of a Shelby County Child

By Echo Menges

A convicted child molester, with another open child molestation case elsewhere in the state, is accused of preying on yet another Missouri child – this time in Northeast Missouri.

According to court documents, Scott Byron Walsh, 46, was arrested for one Class A felony count of sexual exploitation of a minor by the Kirksville Police Department on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

Walsh allegedly admitted to giving a 12-year-old child a cell phone several months ago to keep in contact with the child who lives in Shelby County.

The child was allegedly introduced to Walsh by a family member.

Walsh allegedly admitted to asking the child to record and send him video of the child’s groin and rectum, which the child did on Thursday, September 21.

The cell phone in question was turned over to the Shelbina Police Department by one of the child’s parents. The Shelbina PD contacted the Kirksville PD one day prior to the arrest.

Walsh was taken into custody during a traffic stop after Walsh left his residence on North Main Street in Kirksville.

The video of the child’s private areas was allegedly found on Walsh’s cell phone after he was arrested.

Walsh has a history as a sexual predator. Walsh is a registered sex offender in Adair County and, at the time of the arrest, Walsh was out on bond for a pending first degree child molestation charge, a Class B felony, in Warren County, MO.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Sex Offender Database and court documents, Walsh was convicted of deviate sexual assault against a ten-year-old child, a Class C felony, in Columbia, MO, in 2004. He was sentenced to serve five years in the department of corrections.

Walsh has an extensive criminal history in the State of Missouri.