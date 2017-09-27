Public Urged To STOP for Stopped School Buses

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office has investigated several school bus stop-arm violations during this school year. There appears to be a significant increase in these violations. Residents are reminded to always yield to a school bus.

Missouri law requires all motorists to stop once a school bus arm or stop sign has been activated. The violations of these types place our children at great risk of harm. Their safety must come first.

Every reported incident will be investigated and an offender could be charged with a moving violation and be required to make a court appearance.

We urge the public to be vigilant in keeping our children safe as they are headed to and from school.