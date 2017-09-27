Mayor of Edina Arrested for Driving While Intoxicated

Edina Mayor Eric Hunolt was arrested for drunk driving after hitting a cow on a gravel county road.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, on Tuesday night, at approximately 9:11 p.m., Eric B. Hunolt, 36, of Edina was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

According to the Knox County Sheriff Robert Becker, Hunolt called the Sheriff to report hitting a cow on Dexter Avenue, which is a gravel county road, approximately one mile north of the State Route K and EE junction approximately six miles north of Edina.

Sheriff Becker asked the MSHP to assist on the call and the two agencies responded to Hunolt’s location.

“As a result of the investigation, Hunolt was arrested for driving while intoxicated. After he was taken into custody, he refused a breath test,” said Sheriff Becker.

Mayor Hunolt denies being drunk when the crash occurred.

“I wasn’t drinking,” said Hunolt.

According to information published by the Missouri Department of Revenue, a driver’s license is automatically revoked for one year if the driver refuses to take an alcohol or drug test.

The KCSO is trying to locate the owner of the cow, which was still on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon.