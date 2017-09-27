Exes Arrested; More Arrests Pending

According to a press release from the LCSO. on September 25, 2017, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office arrested Erik P. Hickerson, age 36, of Durham, Missouri for resisting arrest by fleeing, a class E felony, stemming from an incident that occurred on September 23, 2017 near Durham. On that date, Hickerson fled from a sheriff's deputy who was trying to make a traffic stop. Mr. Hickerson was captured at a residence near Highland High School.

Further, upon investigation, deputies discovered controlled substances. Mr. Hickerson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a class D felony.

Also arrested at the scene was his ex-wife, Jayme Hickerson, age 36, of Lewistown, Missouri. She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (prescription medications), a class D felony.

Jayme Hickerson is lodged in the Lewis County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash only bond.

Erik Hickerson is lodged in the Lewis County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 cash only bond.

Lewis County Sheriff's Office deputies also executed a search warrant at the Erik Hickerson residence located on Magnolia Avenue near Durham, Missouri. Several items related to the possession and/or sale of controlled substances were located.

More arrests are pending.

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.