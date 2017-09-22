ANN GREENLEY QUENTIN GREENLEY

Marvian Ann Greenley, age 79, of Novelty, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 18, 2017, in the LaBelle Manor in LaBelle, Missouri. She was born in Gorin, Missouri, on February 18, 1938, the daughter of Marcus M. (Speck) Miller and Vivian M. Windsor Miller. She was united in marriage to Quentin Greenley on November 15, 1959, at Gorin, Missouri.

Surviving are her husband Quentin Greenley of Novelty, Missouri; two children, Mark (Cathy) Greenley, of Knox City, Missouri, and Michelle (Steve) Cahalan of Edina, Missouri; six grandchildren, Eric (Laura) Greenley, John (Mary Lynn) Greenley, Andy (Amber) Greenley all of Knox City, Missouri, Courtney (Paul) Moore of Boonville, Missouri, Kelsey Cahalan and fiancé (Nato) and Derek Cahalan of Edina, Missouri; three great grandchildren, twins Connor and Natalie Greenley and Lee Greenley, one brother Larry (Rosie) Miller of West Des Moines, Iowa; one sister, Vicki Dodge of Memphis, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Roslyn (Bill) Baker of Edina, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two nephews, Mike Dodge and Chad Baker and one brother-in-law John Dodge.

Ann graduated from Gorin High School and attended college in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She and her husband were engaged in farming east of Novelty, Missouri their entire married life. In her earlier years she was employed with Shaffer Pen Company in Ft. Madison, IA for three years. Ann was a lifelong Democrat, a member of the Democrat Committee and was appointed as Knox County Commissioner by Governor Carnahan. Ann was a member of Missouri State 4-H Foundation board for several years, a past member of the Knox County Library board, past member of the Extension Council, a member of the Mt. Salem Baptist Church, member of Matilda Chapter # 411 Order of the Eastern Star in Edina, Missouri, and a strong supporter of the Novelty Community Club and activities. For a number of years Ann assisted with coaching girls’ softball at Novelty. She enjoyed sewing, needle point, golf, bowling, collecting Light Houses and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 23, 2017, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri, with the Reverend Reese Blaine officiating for the services with music provided by Anita Miller, pianist and JoAnne Layman, vocalist. Burial will be in the Bee Ridge Cemetery with her grandchildren, Eric, John and Andy Greenley, Derek and Kelsey Cahalan and Courtney Moore as her casket bearers.

Visitation will be held Friday September 22, 2017, after 4 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Bee Ridge Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.

QUENTIN GREENLEY

Quentin Hone Greenley, age 82, of Novelty, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 21, 2017, in his home of Novelty, Missouri. Born in Kirksville, Missouri, on April 18, 1935, Quentin was the son of John and Helen Hone Greenley. He was united in marriage to Marvian Ann Miller on November 15, 1959, at Gorin, Missouri.

Surviving are his two children, Mark (Cathy) Greenley, of Knox City, Missouri, and Michelle (Steve) Cahalan of Edina, Missouri; six grandchildren, Eric (Laura) Greenley, John (Mary Lynn) Greenley, Andy (Amber) Greenley all of Knox City, Missouri, Courtney (Paul) Moore of Boonville, Missouri, Kelsey Cahalan and fiancé (Nato) and Derek Cahalan of Edina, Missouri; three great grandchildren, twins Connor and Natalie Greenley and Lee Greenley; one sister, Roslyn (Bill) Baker of Edina, Missouri; one brother-in-law, Larry (Rosie) Miller of West Des Moines, Iowa; one sister-in-law, Vicki Dodge of Memphis, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marvian Ann (Miller), his parents, two nephews, Mike Dodge and Chad Baker and one brother-in-law John Dodge.

Quentin attended Center Ridge Grade School, graduated from Edina High School in 1953 and graduated from college at the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1957. He served for six year for the United States Army Reserves. He and his wife were engaged in farming east of Novelty, Missouri their entire married life. Quentin was member of the Farm House fraternity and the Mizzou Livestock Judging team at the University. He served as the President of Mark Twain Telephone Company from 1987-2011 and served as Director from 1973-2011. He was member of the Edina Masonic Lodge and served on the Knox County Water Board. He and his wife were members of the Mt. Salem Baptist Church for many years. He enjoyed farming, cattle and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 23, 2017, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri. Reverend Reese Blaine will officiate the services. Burial will be in the Bee Ridge Cemetery. Music will be provided by Anita Miller, pianist and JoAnne Layman, vocalist.

Casket bearers will be his grandchildren, Eric, John and Andy Greenley, Derek and Kelsey Cahalan and Courtney Moore.

Visitation will be held Friday September 22, 2017, after 4 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Bee Ridge Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.