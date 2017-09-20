Devin L. Strickler, 42, of Troy, Missouri was called to heaven on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at his residence in Troy, Missouri. He was born on May 14, 1975 in Keokuk, Iowa and was the son of Darrel L. Strickler and Sherry A. (Bayne) Bunker.

Devin graduated from the Clark County R-I in 1993, where he was an outstanding football player. He continued his education in Quincy, Illinois and Indian Hills College in Iowa. Devin worked for Double Image and Green Valley Sod for several years. He recently was employed for Merrell Brothers where he worked as the plant manager. Devin was an avid hunter, he loved spending time in the woods deer hunting and fishing. He enjoyed rooting on the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball Team and attending the games. Devin took great pride in the work he did at his dad’s house, with the remodeling and landscaping. He liked woodworking and the crafts he made out of pallets. Devin loved being around his family and the memories they shared.

He is survived by his father, Darrel Strickler of Troy, MO; his mother, Sherry Bunker and husband David of Wayland, MO; one sister, Shana Bollin and husband Damon of Kahoka, MO; maternal grandparents: Carl and Shirley Bunker of Wayland, MO and Delores Mortimer of Kahoka, MO; nieces and nephews: Dylan, Shelby, Drake and Ameslee; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his best friend with four legs, Sway, paternal grandparents: Maxine and Willard Strickler and maternal grandfather, Tom Mortimer.

Friends will be received from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at KEMPER-MILLARD-KEIM Family Funeral Chapel located at 351 Monroe Street Troy, MO 63379. An additional visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 25, 2017 at the Wilson Funeral Home located at 975 East Main Kahoka, MO 63445. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 25, 2017 at the Wilson Funeral Home. Interment will be held at the Kahoka City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to the PALS (Pets-A-Lone Sanctuary), in care of KEMPER-MILLARD-KEIM Family Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 222 Troy, MO 63379.

