Miss Clark County Pageant To Return in 2018

After more than a decade-long hiatus, the Miss Clark County Pageant will be returning to Kahoka on February 17, 2018, in the Clark County Middle School gym.

The Miss Clark County Pageant will be a preliminary for the Miss Missouri Pageant, and is part of the Miss America Scholarship Pageant program

Three young ladies will be crowned that evening.

Miss Clark County will be selected from participants living in Clark County. The Miss Northeast Missouri crown will be available to girls from anywhere in Missouri.

To be eligible, a young woman must be between the ages of 17 – 24 and a high school graduate by the time of the state competition.

She must be a resident of the State of Missouri or be a full time college student in the state (a minimum 12-hour class load).

If she has moved to Missouri from another state, she must be a resident of Missouri for a minimum of 6 months, or have been a full time college student for a minimum of 6 months before competing in a local pageant.

All contestants compete in the following areas and are judged by a panel of 5 – 7 impartial judges:

Interview – each contestant will be privately interviewed by the judges.

Talent – each contestant will present a 90 second talent on stage.

Eveningshade – each contestant will be judged in evening gown for poise and presence.

Swimsuit – each contestant will be judged in a swimsuit of her choice for physical fitness.

On Stage question – each contestant will answer at least one question on stage before the audience.

A third crown will be available for younger contestants as part of the Miss America's Outstanding Teen Organization program, focused on encouraging and rewarding the talent, communication skills, community service, and academic achievement of girls between ages of 13 and 17 years old.

Winners will advance to the Miss Missouri Pageant, held in Mexico, Missouri, in June.

On Monday, September 4, a committee held a reorganizational meeting for the scholarship pageant. Attending were: Mike & Sue Scott, Bev Laffoon, Cora Webster, Heather Webster, Jessica Pickford, Kendra Nichols.

Officers elected were: Chairman: Jessica Pickford

Secretary: Kendra Nichols

Treasurer: Heather Webster

Cora Webster will produce the pageant, and KHQA’s Rajah Maples will serve as emcee for the evening.

Several fundraisers are planned, including a “Denim and Diamonds Gala” on Saturday, December 30, at the former Moose Lodge in Kahoka.

More pageant and fundraiser details will be announced in the coming weeks.