PSC SETS INTERVENTION DEADLINE IN AMEREN TRANSMISSION COMPANY OF ILLINOIS (ATXI) APPLICATION



9/18/2017 JEFFERSON CITY--- Case No. EA-2017-0345 Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI) has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission asking the Commission to grant ATXI a certificate of convenience and necessity to build, operate and maintain a 345-kV electric transmission line from Palmyra, Missouri to the Iowa border and an associated substation near Kirksville, Missouri.

According to the ATXI application, the proposed 345-kV electric transmission line is approximately 96 miles in length and running generally from a switching station near Palmyra, Missouri, and generally proceeding along an existing east-west 161-kV transmission line corridor through Marion, Lewis, Knox and Adair counties to a new substation located near Kirksville, Missouri, and then generally proceeding along an existing north-south 161-kV transmission line corridor through Adair and Schuyler counties, to a connection point on the Iowa border. ATXI states the Mark Twain transmission line will be co-located for nearly the entirety of its route with existing 161-kV transmission lines owned by Northeast Missouri Electric Power Cooperative and Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than October 6, 2017, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov .

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone 1-866-922-2959, email opcservice@ded.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.