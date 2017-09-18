Peyton Lee Mitchell, 30, of Keokuk died Monday, September 11, 2017 in Keokuk.

He was born on April 6, 1987 in Quincy, IL the son of Robby and Rhonda (Gilbert) Mitchell.

Peyton’s favorite job had been working as a photographer for 3XWrestling in Des Moines, IA.

He had a passion for watching movies and listening to music. Peyton enjoyed photography, disc golf and video games. He was an avid reader. He loved his cats, Lula, Wiki-leaks and Bascetti Cat and his dog Maynard. His main goal in life was to help people. Peyton had a good heart and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

He is survived by his parents, Robby and Rhonda Mitchell of Keokuk, two sisters, Mabyn Mitchell of Keokuk, and Moriah (Adam) LeVeck of Kahoka, MO, one brother, Jacob Mitchell of Iowa City, IA, two nieces, Jaida and Ezza Matlick, grandfather, Bob Burwell of Tolono, IL, four uncles, Roy (Angie) Gilbert of Kahoka, Mike (Peggy) Mitchell of Davenport, IA, Gary (Lisa) Mitchell of Tolono, IL, and Allen (Jodi) Burwell of Tolono, IL, several cousins and many friends.

Peyton was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Joy Gilbert and Joyce Burwell and Paul Peyton Mitchell.

A Gathering of Remembrance will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk with Pastor Phillip Darnell officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services from 2 – 3 p.m. with family meeting with friends at that time.

Memorials may be made to the Keokuk Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com