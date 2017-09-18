Bobby Lee Heevner, age 74, of Kahoka, MO, passed away Friday, September 15, 2017 in the emergency room of Scotland Co. Memorial Hospital in Memphis, MO.

Bob was born November 3, 1942 in Keokuk, IA, a son of Howard and Maribel Sigler Heevner.

He married Mary Hagmeier and later divorced.

Survivors include his children: Mary (John) Pablonis of Kahoka, Sparky Heevner of Warrensburg, MO, and Robert Heevner of Kahoka; twelve grandchildren: Justin Weddle of Kahoka, Candace Weddle of Burlington, Kristine Karels of Keokuk, Robert Webster of Kahoka, Hailey (Jerrod) Kauffman of Columbia, Tamra Karels of South Carolina, Elizabeth Ferdig of Queen City, MO, Amy Archer (Chad Halbert) of Colorado Springs, CO, Tyler Pablonis of Kahoka, and Kennedy, Payton and Chase Heevner of Warrensburg, MO; several great grandchildren; two brothers, Sparky Heevner of Kingman, AZ and Mike Berry of Keokuk, IA; dear friends, Hilda Sargent, Destry Robertrs, Sean Macomber, and Mac Irvin; as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Mark Berry; and, daughter-in-law, Jarret Heevner.

Bob enjoyed John Wayne movies, WWE Wrestling, and woodworking. In Texas, he was known as “Bob the Builder”. His family was his pride and joy. Bob was an accomplished welder and was formerly employed by Hawkeye Steel and Gregory’s in Kahoka. His main love was law enforcement. He was a former employee of both Clark and Scotland Counties Sheriff’s offices.

Memorial Services were held Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka. Officiating was Mr. Jim Smith. Special music was “I Did It My Way”.

Visitation was held at Wilson Funeral Home after 9 a.m. Tuesday with family receiving friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Wilson Funeral Home for payment of final expenses.

On-line condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com