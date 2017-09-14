Albert Burton (Bud) Crank, age 92, of LaBelle, Missouri, and formerly of Edina, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2017, in the Country Aire Retirement Estates in Lewistown, Missouri.

Mr. Crank was born October 6, 1924, in Edina, Missouri, the son of Alexander Burton and Celeste Agnes Frobes Crank. He was united in marriage to Janet L. Hinds and to this union three children were born.

Surviving are his children, Sandee Crank Sundeen, Linda Sue Crank Kirschner and Alan Burton (Skip) Crank all of Niceville, Florida; four grandchildren, Christopher Robert Kirschner, Cody Lee Kirschner, Ace Bongae Crank and Blaze Yongi Crank; two great-grandchildren, Austin and Samantha Kirschner; many nieces and nephews; and a good friend and caregiver for many years, Sue Whitaker of Ewing, Missouri.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, and three sisters, Helen Carol Pflum, Elizabeth Jo “Betty Jo” Karhoff and Martha Ely.

Bud graduated from High School in Edina, Missouri. He served his country in the United States Marines during World War II from 1945 to 1948. After his military service he was employed in farming for Louis and Gertrude McBride. He was later employed by Quincy Soybean (ADM) for over 40 years until his retirement in 1989. He loved attending and meeting friends at Bluegrass Festivals with his longtime friend, Burnell Ethridge. Bud was a member of the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ewing, Missouri.

Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, September 18, 2017, in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Edina, Missouri, with Father Basil Eruo officiating for the services. There will be no visitation. However everyone is invited to Lucky’s Café in Edina for a meal and to visit with family immediately following the graveside service.

Full Military Honors were conducted graveside by Cyril A. Graham American Legion Post # 261 and Knox County Memorial Post # 4822, V.F.W.

Memorials may be made to the Donor’s Choice and may be left at or mailed to Coder Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 151, LaBelle, MO, 63447.