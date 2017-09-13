Michael H. "Mike" Clay, 61, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at his home.

The son of Henry Eldon and Edna Lucille (Young) Clay, Mike was born August 22, 1956 in Kirksville, Missouri. On April 14, 1995 in Columbia, Missouri, Mike was united in marriage to Marva Johnson who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Ciara Clay and Kimberly Versey both of Kirksville, Missouri; two brothers, Jerry Clay of Adair, Missouri, and Terry Clay of Kirksville, Missouri; two sisters, Shirley Barnes of Kirksville, Missouri, and Imogene Becker of Newark, Missouri; and two grandchildren, Joslynn Foster and Brianna Cornelison.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Larry Clay.

Mike was a lifelong resident of Adair County and graduated from Kirksville High School with the Class of 1974. He worked as a self employed floor-waxer a number of years in and around Adair County.

It was Mike's wish to be cremated and a memorial service to honor his life will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 15, 2017 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Pastor Harold Engle officiating. Family will receive friends for one hour before in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.

Memorial donations may be made to Mike's daughter, Ciara Clay and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.