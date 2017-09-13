JANE CALDWELL

Jane Marilyn Caldwell, age 82, of Leonard, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2017 at the University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Jane was born on January 17, 1935, in Leonard, Missouri, the daughter of Carl Louis and Mildred Pauline (Peoples) Belt. On May 23, 1953, she was united in marriage to William (Bill) Church Caldwell in Clarence, Missouri.

She is survived by her three children, Lesa Blackford (David) of Shelbyville, Missouri, Lynne Barron (Mark) of Moberly, Missouri, and Tim Caldwell (Rhonda) of Leonard, Missouri; 11 grandchildren, Mindy Blackford-Witherow (Shawn), Megan Thrasher (Matt), Molly Denton (Justin), Courtney Ramsey (Jared), Nicole Roark (Corey), Andrew Wise (Victoria), Eric Wise (Bry), Haley Hardy (Bub), Jace Caldwell, Zachary Caldwell, and Tate Caldwell; 12 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Jim Belt (Donna Kay) of Leonard, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one grandson, Matthew William Wise.

Jane was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina, Missouri, the Salt River Nursing Home board, and the Shelby County Saddle Club. She enjoyed watching Cardinal baseball, sewing, reading, and showing horses. She loved babysitting her grandchildren and going to her grandchildren’s sporting events. Most of all, she cherished her time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 10 am at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina, Missouri. A rosary service will be held Monday, September 11, 2017 at 3:30pm followed by a visitation from 4 to 8 pm at the Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home in Shelbina, Missouri. Burial will follow the funeral service in the St. Michael’s Cemetery near Leonard, Missouri. Memorials may be made to the Neighbors Helping Neighbors or St. Michael’s Cemetery.