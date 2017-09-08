Raymond Dale Priebe, age 82 of Kahoka, MO, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2017 at the Clark Co. Nursing Home in Kahoka.

Dale was born April 6, 1935 at home near Williamstown, MO, a son of Romayne and Dena Breidenstein Priebe.

Dale was first married to Norma Pitford and they were the parents of Wayne and Debbie.

He then married Carolene Malone Orton and they were the parents of Danny. On January 13, 1976 he was united in marriage to Ruby Crandal Heiser and she brought to the marriage her children, Becky, Candy and Roby. She passed away on February 1, 1998. He shared the rest of his life with his long-time companion, Martha St. Clair, until her death on November 8, 2015.

Survivors include two sons, Wayne (Debbie) Priebe of Wyaconda, MO, and Danny (Sharon) Priebe of Lancaster, MO; a daughter, Debbie (Jeff) Trindle of Liberty, MO; three stepchildren: Rebecca (Alvin) Metternich of Carthage, IL, Candace (Tom) Bryant of Keokuk, IA and Roby Hammond of Kahoka, MO,who was raised in the home with Ruby and Dale; grandchildren and step grandchildren: Michelle Priebe of Keokuk, IA, Kirk (Noi) Priebe of Boynton Beach, FL, Lynn (Seth) Felgar of Warsaw, IL, Eric (Jenny) Zinnert of Lee’s Summit, MO, Ashlee (Juan) Mendez of Liberty, MO, Lauren (Matt) Schroeder of St. Charles, MO, and Brieanna, Dystine, and Danny Priebe of Lancaster, MO, Colton Hammond of Rolla, MO, Caleb Hammond of Kahoka, MO and Andy, Heath and Scott Miller, Tonya Davis, and Kayla, Dana, and Thomas Bryant; great grandchildren: Jade Priebe, Dalton and Gavin Zinnert, Kinslee and J.D. Mendez, and Emma Schroeder; sister-in-law, Vera Crandal of Wayland; as well as step great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruby; brother, Gene Priebe, sister, Eileen Calvert; and son-in-law, John Hammond.

Dale farmed all of his life and most of it he spent as a self-employed mechanic. He retired from Tri-State Implement formerly of Kahoka. He was a member of the Fox Valley Two-Cylinder Club, the Tin Lizzy and Illiamo Model T Chapters of the Model T Ford Club of America and of SEIACC Antique Car Club. He was the proud owner of a 1921 Model T Truck which received the honor at Mt. Pleasant of the National Truck of the Year. It was the first truck in Clark County and helped to build the Kahoka square. Model T’s and tractors were his love, as well as his garden. Dale enjoyed visiting with people and time spent at the Clark Co. Senior Center.

Funeral services were held Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka with Charlie Pitford officiating. Special music was “My Old Man” and “Big Green Tractor”.

Pallbearers were Erick Zinnert, Kirk Priebe, Jade Priebe, Juan Mendez, Seth Felgar and Scott Miller.

Visitation was held at Wilson Funeral Home after noon on Wednesday with family receiving friends from 6-8. Memorials were suggested to the Clark Co. Senior Center.

Burial was in the Kahoka Cemetery.

