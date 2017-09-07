Alice L. Shirey, 80 of Canton, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. at the Lewis County Nursing Home, in Canton.

The daughter of Lester and Naida Mitts McFarland, Alice was born on January 10, 1937 in rural Williamstown, Missouri.

Alice was united in marriage to Arthur L. Shirey on April 18, 1957 at the Canton Christian Church in Canton, Missouri. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2012.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Canton and the Quincy Cursillo. She worked at Sheller-Globe in Keokuk, Iowa, for over 20 years. She liked to spend time with her kids and grandkids, antiquing and going to yard sales.

She is survived by her three sons, Dan (Linda) Shirey of Canton, Mo., Kevin (Maria) Shirey of Canton, Mo. and Craig (Candi) Shirey of Talladega, Alabama; eight grandchildren, Kelly Flanagan, Sean Flanagan, Chris (Julie) Flanagan, Seth (Heather) Shirey, Tyler (Kayla) Shirey, Matt (Amanda) Shirey, Craig (Jessica) Shirey, Jr. and Courtney (John) Ross; thirteen great-grandchildren, Dana Flanagan, Kennedy Flanagan, Abigail Flanagan, Ian Flanagan, Emily French, Brynlie Shirey, Carter Shirey, Oliver Shirey, Owen Shirey, Kelby Shirey, Kasey Shirey, Colin Shirey and Arie Shirey; a sister, Lola McDermott of Canton, Mo.; two brothers, Bob McFarland of Corpus Christi, Texas and Ray McFarland of Ferris, Il.; and several nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister, Nancy Penick and two brothers, Joe McFarland and Jim McFarland.

A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, September 8, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Canton, Missouri with Father Christopher Aubuchon officiating. Inurnment will be in the Keokuk National Cemetery at Keokuk, Iowa.

Visitation will be held Friday morning from 9:15 A.M. until the time of services at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Canton.

Memorials may be made to the Blessing Dialysis Center.

Honorary Grandson Pallbearers: Sean Flanagan, Chris Flanagan, Seth Shirey, Tyler Shirey, Matt Shirey and Craig Shirey, Jr.