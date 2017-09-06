Pot Hole In Roadway Cause Of Accident

On Labor Day, Monday, September 4, 2017 at 7:15 p.m. on Route P .5 miles west of Canton, four people received moderate injuries that resulted in all being transported to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 23 year-old Jacob M. Taff was driving a 2012 Polaris Ranger that struck a pot hole in the roadway, lost control, overturned and ejected two occupants. Taff, twenty-three year old Tracy Gordon, twenty-one year old Tanner Whitt and nineteen year old Kayla Williams, all of Monroe City, Missouri, were injured. Gordon and Whitt were not wearing safety devices.

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office, Canton Police Department, Canton Fire and Rescue and Canton First Responders, and the Lewus County Ambulance assisted the MSHP at the scene. The Polaris was driven from the scene