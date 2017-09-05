Schuyler County Commission Grants Assent to Mark Twain Transmission Project

According to Schuyler County Clerk Bree Shaw, the Schuyler County Commission granted assent to Ameren Transmission of Illinois (ATXI) for the Mark Twain Transmission Project (MTTP) Tuesday morning, September 5, 2017. The MTTP which is a proposed 345,000 volt transmission line in the process of gaining assent or approval to be built in Northeast Missouri.

The Schuyler County Commission is the fourth of five county assents (approvals) needed for ATXI to move forward and on to the Missouri Public Service Commission to request a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN).

All three Schuyler County Commissioners were in favor of signing the assent, which was decided in an open to the public meeting at the Schuyler County Courthouse.

Tuesday evening, the Adair County Commission will host a public meeting at the Kirksville Middle School to decide whether to grant ATXI assent in Adair County. Marion, Lewis and Knox County Commissions granted assent to the project last month.

More information will be released when it becomes available.