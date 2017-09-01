Marie Walker, 93, of Kahoka, died August 31, 2017 at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka.

She was born September 18, 1923 in Kahoka the daughter of Lewis and Kathie Kirchner Schmid. On July 1, 1949, she was united in marriage to Lawrence Walker in Little Rock, Arkansas. He preceded her in death on July 5, 1973.

Marie liked to garden and enjoyed taking the bounty of her garden to the kitchen where canned a variety of things. She enjoyed making quilts and sewing. She was always glad to have company and cooked many meals.

She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Michael Altar Society and Ladies American Legion.

She will be remembered for sending cards and notes, showing how much she cared about family and friends.

She is survived by two sisters, Opal Moore of Covington, TX, and Mary Shores of Quincy, sister in law, Darlene Schmid of Kahoka, along with several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Anna Rose Roberts, a brother, Vernon Schmid, three brothers in law, and a nephew, Matt Moore.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Kahoka. Burial will be in the Kahoka Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. Monday at the Vigen Memorial Home in Kahoka with the family meeting with friends at that time. A rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Kahoka Cemetery or Clark County Nutrition Center.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com