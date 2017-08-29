UPDATE: Missing Girl Has Been FOUND! … Sheriff Asking for Help to Find Missing Northeast Missouri Girl

***UPDATE***

The Knox County Sheriff reports the missing 13-year-old girl from the Colony area has been found.

"She came back home on her own," said Sheriff Robert Becker at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 29. "She is safe at home."

According to Sheriff Becker, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Knox County Juvenile Office assisted with a search for the missing girl, which included a search plane that flew above the area she was last seen.

The girl was reported missing Tuesday morning by her foster family after not returning home Monday night. She was believed to have run away from home.

News of the missing child spread throughout the region like wildfire thanks in large to area news organizations and citizens via social networks.

Special thanks to everyone for taking the time to look at the girl's photo and share the alert to be on the lookout for her.

Original Post:

A 13-year-old Knox County girl is believed to have run away from the Colony area. The Knox County Sheriff is asking citizens in the area to keep an eye out and report her whereabouts to the Sheriff’s office.

"She’s been missing since about nine o’clock last night. We need to locate her and make sure she’s safe,” said Knox County Sheriff Robert Becker.

The girl’s name is not being released at this time.

The missing girl is 4-feet, 8-inches tall. She has very fair skin with freckles and dark blonde hair with a reddish tint.

She was last seen wearing a red dress. It is unknown if she was wearing shoes.

She may be trying to go to Spickard, MO.

Her family is worried.

If you see her please call the Knox County Sheriff directly on his cell phone at (660)342-2701 or at the Sheriff’s Office at (660)397-2186.