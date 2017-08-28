Clifford E. Wollam, Sr., age 65, of Kahoka, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at his home.

Cliff was born January 7, 1952 in Keokuk, IA, a son of Arthur Eugene and Deloris Riffle Wollam and was raised near Sweet Home Hill near Revere.

He was married to Kathy Butler and they were the parents of four children: Angela, Cary, Christopher and Clifford.

Survivors include his mother, Deloris Wollam of Kahoka; his children: Angela (Terry) Johnston of Memphis, Cary (Karl) Weishaar of Crestwood, KY, and Clifford E. (Aye) Wollam, Jr. of Wildwood, MO; grandchildren: Kirsten Johnston and her fiancé Corvin Drummond and his son, Aden, of Memphis, Kylee Johnston of Memphis, Kale Weishaar and Luke Weishaar both of Crestwood, KY and Amber and Alexander Wollam, boh of Wildwood, MO; brothers and sisters: Linda Wollam of Keokuk, Ed Wollam of Kahoka, Roger (Lee) Wollam of Mission Viejo, CA and Margaret (Hurl) Wollam-Vreeland of Portsmouth, VA; an aunt, Virginia LeMaster of Montrose; uncle, Walter of Jobe of Keokuk; long-time friend, Bruce Coppler of Revere; as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father; a son, Christopher; one brother, James A. Wollam; and nephews, J. R. Clemens and Jason Ray Burdette.

Cliff was a 1970 graduate of Clark Co. R-1 High School. One of his first jobs was as a "bouncer" at the former Palace in Keokuk. Following high school he worked for Bailey’s Discount Store until going to work for Ball GMC on July 15, 1985. He retired after thirty years on December 31, 2016. He was a talented diesel mechanic and was a mentor to many of those he worked with.

Cliff was a very active member of the Kahoka Jaycees whose chapter was noted throughout Missouri for their involvement in community affairs. He loved to hunt and fish, attend bow shoots as well as participate in them. He also enjoyed trap shooting and drinking coffee each day with his friends.

Visitation was held at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka after 9 a.m. Monday with family receiving friends from 6-8 followed by an informal time of sharing. Special music was “I Can Only Imagine” by Mercy Me and “A Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Cremation will follow with inurnment to be held at a later date in the Kahoka Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers, a memorial for Clark Co. R-1 student attending a technical school has been established and checks may be made payable to "Clifford Wollam, Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund" at the Kahoka State Bank and may be left at funeral home or at the bank.

